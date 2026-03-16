Fish processor fined $20,000

The company received 27 shipments of the live green-lipped mussels. Photo: NIWA/Rebekah Parsons-King

A Christchurch-based fish processor has been fined $20,000 for illegally handling live mussels from a restricted biosecurity zone.

Ikana New Zealand was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court this month after admitting nine biosecurity offences.

Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) investigators found the company received 27 shipments - more than 239 tonnes - of live green-lipped mussels from the Upper South Contained Zone near Nelson and Marlborough.

Restrictions have been in place since 2015 to prevent the spread of the shellfish disease Bonamia ostreae, which affects flat oysters.

A biosecurity inspector discovered the green-lipped mussels were being moved illegally in October 2024, MPI said.

MPI director of investigations and compliance support Gary Orr said neither Ikana, as the receiver of the mussels, nor the company supplying them had the necessary permits.

Ikana's actions were negligent, he said.

"These green-lipped mussel shellfish were for export, and the unlawful movement of this shellfish had potential to cause serious reputational harm to the New Zealand shellfish industry.

"The vast majority of people who work in the commercial fishing industry are responsible and do the right thing by following all rules and regulations."