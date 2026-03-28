Four companies in liquidation

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Christchurch building consultancy company Three60degrees has gone into liquidation owing creditors and staff $570,000.

Former staff are so far claiming owed wages and holiday pay estimated at $10,000, while unsecured creditors are understood to be down $500,000 and secured creditors $60,000.

The company owned by JD Stevenson Investments Ltd and Joshua Stevenson, named as the sole director, was placed in liquidation by the High Court at Christchurch earlier this month.

Brenton Hunt, from Insolvency Matters, said in the first liquidator’s report the director had so far been unable to be contacted for details of the insolvency or its trading history.

Bank accounts were closed and company vehicles were believed to have been sold before the liquidation began. Only a modest amount of office equipment is understood to have been owned.

A Christchurch building company has folded owing creditors more than $650,000.

The official assignee was appointed liquidator after JD Building Services Ltd was placed in liquidation in an application by Inland Revenue at the High Court at Christchurch on February 19.

Based on the creditor claims in the first report released on March 25, the official assignee found the total estimated shortfall was just over $657,000.

That included about $326,000 owed to Inland Revenue and another $329,000 to unsecured creditors.

The official assignee said the company under sole shareholder and director Jesse Dale went into liquidation from a failure to account for taxation.

The building company, registered in 2009, had stopped trading before it went into liquidation.

By the report’s release the liquidator was unable to contact the director to obtain company records and a completed statement of affairs to work out its assets and liabilities.

‘‘The liquidator will complete a full investigation into the company records to determine if there are further assets to be realised, shareholder’s current account to be claimed or any irregular transactions to be clawed back.’’

A request to receive the company’s financial records had been made to the company’s accountant.

Among the unsecured creditors were debt collection agencies.

Brenton Hunt is also the liquidator for road freight transport company SKS Private Ltd, registered in Rolleston under shareholder and director Ravinder Kumar.

In his first report released this week a total estimated shortfall of $426,000 (including $122,000 for Inland Revenue) due by the company placed in liquidation by the High Court in Christchurch. He said SKS Private had run trucks for a freighting forwarding and linehaul customer.

‘‘The customer cancelled the contract with the company in September 2025. The director originally attempted to seek alternative contracts but was unsuccessful.’’

Two trucks were sold to alternative operators and Mr Kumar tried to sell the remaining truck. ‘‘Trade creditors were not paid and one of them commenced proceedings for the liquidation of the company.’’

The truck, two trailers and a company ute all had finance on them over their value and a company bank account was in overdraft.

A Christchurch beauty shop owes creditors $610,000 after going into liquidation.

Lashed Ltd owes staff about $10,000 in outstanding wages and holiday pay, IRD about $260,000 in unpaid tax and $350,000 to 10 unsecured creditors.

Mr Hunt was appointed liquidator when the company was placed into voluntary liquidation by shareholder and director Miriam Reihana on March 11.

Formed in 2017, the business began from a Waltham salon before expanding to eyelash and beauty services at Bishopdale and Hornby.

In the liquidator’s first report he pointed to the company facing financial difficulties during Covid-19 lockdowns which it struggled to get through.

Mr Hunt said the Waltham and Hornby locations were closed down with staff made redundant and various cost cutting initiatives were introduced.

‘‘Sadly, these were not enough to catch up with overdue Inland Revenue assessments.’’

IRD began recovery action against the company and the director decided to place the company into voluntary liquidation after seeking professional advice, he said.

The liquidator said creditors were unlikely to be paid money owed.