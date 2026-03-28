Bridge opened despite weekend theft, damage

Contractors finish off the replacement Kakanui bridge which was opened earlier this week. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Despite a last-minute delay caused by ‘‘unthinking idiots’’, the new Kakanui Bridge opened this week.

The replacement bridge was opened on Wednesday after being closed since March 3 but experienced some last-minute hiccups due to two separate incidents over Otago Anniversary weekend.

A driver ignored the closure signs and drove across the bridge approaches, causing surface damage to the freshly sealed weatherproofing.

This had to be patched up before the opening.

Equipment from the site was also stolen, further delaying final touches to the bridge.

Waitaki District Mayor Mel Tavendale said ‘‘disappointing doesn’t even cover’’ how she felt about these incidents.

‘‘Some unthinking idiots who damaged the surface and others who stole from the site have selfishly delayed our hard-working contractors from delivering the bridge the Kakanui community have been so supportive of.’’

The theft of equipment had been reported to police. Despite the last-minute delays, the project was still two months ahead of schedule, project manager Mike Harrison said ‘‘Completion was scheduled by the end of May 2026. ‘‘The replacement of the 1899 bridge has been discussed for a few decades,’’ he said.

‘‘We're delighted to finish such an important infrastructure project.’’ He anticipated the replacement bridge would also cost less than the $11.09 million originally budgeted. The cost of the project was split 57%-43% between NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and the district council, respectively. A formal opening ceremony for the bridge will be held next month.