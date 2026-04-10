Clutha only side still to be beaten

Craig McCormick. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

1 Favourite rugby memory?

Probably our 125th year in 2018. That was a highlight. A group of older players came back to the club and we probably had one of our better seasons.

2 Hardest opponent?

Everyone’s pretty even these days. But Clutha are always tough. It’s the only team I haven’t beaten since playing for Owaka.

3. What rugby player do you admire and why?

I’ve always been a big fan of Richie McCaw, to be fair. Just the way he led from the front and by example. He’s done a lot for rugby.

4. What do you do to relax?

I don’t mind a beer or two and a bit of punting. Golf as well, but I don’t play it too much with a young family.

5. If Craig McCormick is cooking, what are we eating?

You’d be getting steak, eggs and chips with a bit of salad.