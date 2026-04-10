Friday, 10 April 2026

Clutha only side still to be beaten

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Club Rugby

    Craig McCormick. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Craig McCormick. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Five questions for Owaka utility forward Craig McCormick, who plays his 100th game this weekend.

    1 Favourite rugby memory?

    Probably our 125th year in 2018. That was a highlight. A group of older players came back to the club and we probably had one of our better seasons.

    2 Hardest opponent?

    Everyone’s pretty even these days. But Clutha are always tough. It’s the only team I haven’t beaten since playing for Owaka.

    3. What rugby player do you admire and why?

    I’ve always been a big fan of Richie McCaw, to be fair. Just the way he led from the front and by example. He’s done a lot for rugby.

    4. What do you do to relax?

    I don’t mind a beer or two and a bit of punting. Golf as well, but I don’t play it too much with a young family.

    5. If Craig McCormick is cooking, what are we eating?

    You’d be getting steak, eggs and chips with a bit of salad.

     