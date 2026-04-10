Clutha only side still to be beaten

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1 Favourite rugby memory?
Probably our 125th year in 2018. That was a highlight. A group of older players came back to the club and we probably had one of our better seasons.
2 Hardest opponent?
Everyone’s pretty even these days. But Clutha are always tough. It’s the only team I haven’t beaten since playing for Owaka.
3. What rugby player do you admire and why?
I’ve always been a big fan of Richie McCaw, to be fair. Just the way he led from the front and by example. He’s done a lot for rugby.
4. What do you do to relax?
I don’t mind a beer or two and a bit of punting. Golf as well, but I don’t play it too much with a young family.
5. If Craig McCormick is cooking, what are we eating?
You’d be getting steak, eggs and chips with a bit of salad.