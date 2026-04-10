Brotherly love being put to test

Dion Lobb (left), who coaches Southern, will face off against Green Island, coached by brother Matt Lobb, at Bathgate Park tomorrow afternoon. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

It is not just Southern versus Green Island.

It is Lobb versus Lobb, and Barron versus Barron.

Family loyalties will be split at Bathgate Park tomorrow afternoon.

The Lobb family are all Southern supporters with one outlier — Matt Lobb.

The 34-year-old coaches the Grizzlies. His role this week is to come up with a plan to dismantle Southern, who are coached by older brother Dion (45).

Southern will have the support of Dion’s father, mother and sister Shannon, so Matt is on his own this weekend.

‘‘Yeah, there’s definitely a bit more riding on it this week with brotherly love,’’ Matt said.

‘‘Obviously, it’s a big game for the family this week, but also just a big game all around.’’

Matt felt Southern knew their game ‘‘inside and out’’ and ‘‘they execute the set piece pretty well’’.

‘‘So, we’ll try to negate that, but I think we’ve got a pretty strong forward pack as well.

‘Both backlines are really exciting, so it’s just about executing.’’

Dion said the brothers were supportive of each other, but there had been some radio silence this week.

‘‘We normally talk to each other pretty much most days, but it’s been pretty quiet on the home front. We haven’t really talked too much,’’ Dion said.

‘‘We’re keeping our cards close to our chest, I think, both of us.

‘‘Green Island’s a good side. They’ve got pretty robust and tough loose forwards.

‘‘And then obviously a really good midfielder with Jake Te Hiwi playing there.’’

Liam Barron and Ash Barron find themselves in a battle for family bragging rights as well.

Liam is a first five for Green Island and his father, Ash, is an assistant coach for the Magpies.

Green Island dispatched Zingari-Richmond 50-19 at Forsyth Barr Stadium last week, while Southern beat Alhambra-Union 32-12 in a much tighter affair.

University, who lead the standings with a perfect 10 points from two games, host Zingari-Richmond at Logan Park.

Kaikorai have the home advantage against the much-improved Alhambra-Union, Harbour will play Dunedin at Watson Park and Taieri have the bye.