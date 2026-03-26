Stuff to close Petone printing press

Photo: RNZ

News publisher Stuff Group has announced the closure of its Petone printing press and the loss of 30 jobs on site.

Owner and publisher Sinead Boucher told staff on Thursday that the plant would shut down in 2027, with print operations moving to Christchurch.

She said consolidation had been the goal since she bought the company for $1 in 2020 and an active focus of the past two years.

"We had considered various options over that period, however the Christchurch consolidation clearly stood out as best for the business, as it significantly reduces ongoing costs as well as improving operational efficiencies," she said.

Boucher said the Petone site was bought from Australia's Nine Media by new owners in November.

"This did not factor into the future of the plant for Stuff, as the Christchurch option was already well advanced."

She said the lease didn't expire for another year and consultation with the 30 people employed at the Petone site would take place over the coming weeks and months.

"[We] will be looking for opportunities for redeployment within the business, including at our Christchurch site where we will be adding jobs to accommodate the additional work."

Boucher said there was a plan underway to decommission the plant.