Pair facing drug charges after searches

Drugs seized during search warrants. Photo: NZ Police

Two people have been arrested on methamphetamine charges after searches in Christchurch and Marlborough.

Detective Sergeant Dean Schroder, of the Tasman Organised Crime Unit, said in a statement today the search warrants were carried out at properties in Riverlands near Blenheim and Belfast in Christchurch with support of the Armed Offenders Squad.

Police located packaged methamphetamine, cash and utensils for consuming the class A drug.

Two men, aged 34 and 57, have been charged with conspiracy to supply and supplying methamphetamine.

The 34-year-old was already on bail for methamphetamine charges and now faces new charges including possession of the drug for supply, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of cannabis and possession of equipment for consuming methamphetamine and cannabis.

The 57-year-old would appear in the Christchurch District Court today.

The 34-year-old remained in custody to appear in the Blenheim District Court tomorrow.

“The investigation was a success and we’re pleased with the dedication and commitment of the staff involved in Marlborough and Canterbury for holding the men to account," Det Sgt Schroder said.

“We’ll continue to investigate drug supply and distribution in the South Island and will work to track down other offenders.

“If you have information on how drugs are made and distributed in Marlborough and Canterbury, you’re urged to contact police. Call 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it’s after the fact."

People could also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police said they were not ruling out further charges, and inquiries were continuing in relation to the investigation.

- Allied Media