Hipkins seeks advice over ex-wife's claims: report

Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ

Labour leader Chris Hipkins is seeking legal advice about a series of unsubstantiated claims made by his ex-wife on social media, RNZ understands.

The allegations - which do not relate to any unlawful activity - were posted on Jade Paul's private Facebook page last night, but have since been removed.

In a brief statement today Hipkins said: "I reject the allegations entirely and don't intend to make any further comment."

In response to questions from RNZ, Paul said she stood by her comments.

The couple married at Premier House in early 2020 and separated in 2022. They have two children.

Hipkins publicly confirmed the split in January 2023, shortly after becoming Prime Minister, saying they had made the decision in the best interest of their family.

Later that year, Hipkins revealed during his election night concession speech that he had a new partner, Toni Grace.

Hipkins proposed to Grace in November last year.