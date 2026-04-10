Gun and drugs found in gang pad raid

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A search warrant was carried out at the West Headhunters pad on View Road on Thursday morning, police said, where they found a .22 semiautomatic rifle, ammunition, a stolen Harley Davidson V Rod motorcycle and a stolen Cadillac Escalade.
In another vehicle at the address, police found a kilogram of dried cannabis.
Two were arrested without a struggle.
"The estimated street value of this quantity of cannabis is significant so it's great to be able to remove it from our streets," Detective Senior Sergeant Lautogo said.
A second warrant was executed at a property on Mountain Road, Henderson Valley, where police said they found a person "actively manufacturing firearms".
A 42-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, a 69-year-old man charged with possession of cannabis for supply and a 35-year-old man charged with sell/manufacture firearms without dealer's licence and unlawful possession of ammunition.
All were expected to appear in Waitākere District Court over the next two days.
This story was first published on rnz.co.nz