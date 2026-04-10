Witnesses sought to fatal mobility scooter crash

Witnesses to a fatal crash involving two people on a mobility scooter are being asked to contact police.

Detective Sophie Gurnssey, said the fatal crash happened in Blagdon, New Plymouth about 4.15pm on Thursday, March 5.

Gurnssey said two people had fallen of the mobility scooter while riding on the footpath of South Rd.

A man was taken to hospital by ambulance for an assessment as a precaution, she said, but died in hospital three days later.

The second person was uninjured.

The man who died was Brian Dean Winter, 69, from Blagdon.

Police were continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash and were appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Gurnssey said police wanted to hear from a male and female who were walking their dog and stopped to help the pair before emergency services arrived.

She asked the pair or anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch with police on 105 either online or over the phone, referencing file number 260306/9790.