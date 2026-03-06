NZ woman in major airport meth bust hid drugs under towels

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In December, an Australian and the New Zealander, both aged 35, were stopped for a targeted bag exam by Sydney border officials after arriving from Singapore, a joint statement from the Australian Border Force (ABF) and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said.
Testing returned an initial positive result for methamphetamine.
They were due to reappear at Sydney's Downing Centre this week.
ABF Superintendent Elke West said officers were attuned to emerging trends, observing passenger behaviour and "using intelligence-led targeting" to assess who or what might be a threat.
"Our ABF officers are seizing significant quantities of illicit drugs at the border, removing profits from the hands of criminals and stopping their corrupt business model in its tracks," Supt West said.
AFP Detective acting Inspector Trevor Robinson said the consignment was worth "thousands of dollars in criminal profit" and stopping it prevented "immeasurable harm".