NZ woman in major airport meth bust hid drugs under towels

A New Zealander is one of two women facing an Australian court after an alleged attempt to import 38 kilograms of methamphetamine by hiding it under some towels in suitcases.

In December, an Australian and the New Zealander, both aged 35, were stopped for a targeted bag exam by Sydney border officials after arriving from Singapore, a joint statement from the Australian Border Force (ABF) and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said.

Dozens of vacuum-sealed bags were found hidden underneath towels. Photo: Supplied / Australian Federal Police

Upon inspecting the women's luggage, ABF officers found dozens of vacuum-sealed bags of a crystallised substance, concealed underneath a small layer of towels.

Testing returned an initial positive result for methamphetamine.

An x-ray of the suitcases. Photo: Supplied / Australian Federal Police

The two women were arrested and later charged with one count each of importing a commercial quantity of methamphetamine. The offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

They were due to reappear at Sydney's Downing Centre this week.

ABF Superintendent Elke West said officers were attuned to emerging trends, observing passenger behaviour and "using intelligence-led targeting" to assess who or what might be a threat.

"Our ABF officers are seizing significant quantities of illicit drugs at the border, removing profits from the hands of criminals and stopping their corrupt business model in its tracks," Supt West said.

Border officials found 38 kilograms of methamphetamine. Photo: Supplied / Australian Federal Police

"Organised crime groups will run the gauntlet and attempt to smuggle in their illicit goods by any means possible, and that includes exploiting young vulnerable travellers."

AFP Detective acting Inspector Trevor Robinson said the consignment was worth "thousands of dollars in criminal profit" and stopping it prevented "immeasurable harm".