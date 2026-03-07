Heavy rain for Southland

MetService issued heavy rain watches for parts of the South Island. Image: MetService

Heavy rain is on the way for parts of the lower South Island.

MetService said today the slow-moving front was expected to bring heavy rain to Fiordland and inland Southland.

The watches are for Fiordland, about and north of Doubtful Sound, from 4am until 9pm tomorrow; and for Southland from 7am to 7pm tomorrow.

These watches may become warnings, MetService said.

An earlier watch for Westland, about and south of Haast, has been lifted as the threat of rainfall amounts reaching warning criteria has passed.

- Allied Media