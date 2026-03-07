Paramedic and truck driver seriously hurt

A St John rapid-response vehicle was on its way to an emergency when the collision occurred. Photo: RNZ

A Hato Hone St John paramedic and an LPG delivery driver have been seriously injured in a crash on State Highway 1, north of Levin.St John area operations manager Gareth Collings said a rapid-response vehicle was caught up in the crash, which happened at 10.40am near Poroutawhao yesterday.

‘‘The paramedic in the rapid-response unit and the driver of the other vehicle were both treated for serious injuries and transported to Palmerston North Hospital by ambulance.’’

Workers on a nearby site told RNZ they saw a the ambulance travelling north with flashing lights moments before the collision.

St John confirmed the rapid-response vehicle involved was on its way to another incident "under lights and sirens".

Lights and sirens are used for call-outs that are "immediately life threatening or time critical" according to St John's website.

"Our thoughts are with those impacted by this incident and we are offering support to our people who were involved," Collings said.

St John would be ‘‘supporting police’’ investigating the cause of the crash.

Genesis Energy spokesman Ed Hyde confirmed one of its LPG delivery drivers was involved in the crash.

"Genesis has another vehicle on the way to the scene to collect the LPG cylinders and we will work with emergency services to make the site safe."

A reporter at the scene said workers unloaded household gas canisters from the bed of a smashed-up truck outside Lewis Farms on SH1.

The truck has lost its front wheels and the damaged cab was resting on the ground.

More than 100 vehicles were backed up at a cordon before traffic was allowed through.