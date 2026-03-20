Govt exploring package to help struggling families, Willis says

Finance Minister Nicola Willis. Photo: RNZ

With the cost of fuel and other essentials rising due to the conflict in the Middle East, the government is looking at ways to ease the cost pressure for those feeling it the most.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the price increases are extremely tough and affecting all New Zealanders, but said some are feeling it more than others.

"I can't solve the pain for everyone. The cost of doing that would potentially involve levels of spending that would drive inflation higher, and certainly would put us in a more fragile position in terms of debt.

"So what we are looking at, is there something very targeted and temporary that we could do to assist those workers in particular who are most acutely impacted by these household budget squeezes?"

Willis said she doesn't want to see a situation where people can't drive to work, and has instructed the IRD and Treasury to come up with a package that could be implemented with urgency ahead of the Budget, but Cabinet will ultimately decide on timing.

Willis wouldn't say what the income thresholds would be, but said the package would take into account household income and number of children.

"We're also looking at forecasts at the moment and putting together a budget, all of which involves questions that we have to address on the way through. But I do want to stick to our fiscal strategy," Willis said.

Fuel supply disruption

Willis also discussed rising fuel prices, and said the message remains the same, "this is not the time to panic, we've got plenty of fuel in the country and on its way."

On Thursday, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon acknowledged a "big shift" in the government's messaging around the war in the Middle East, warning New Zealanders the fuel situation could get worse before it gets better.

Willis said the government was preparing for scenarios where supply from Singapore and South Korea, where New Zealand gets petrol, diesel, jet fuel from, could be disrupted.

"We know that they are having challenges getting crude oil out of the Middle East and so are either reducing the amount of products they're refining or, in South Korea's case, looking to prioritise domestic customers.

"So what we're anticipating is there could be a point down the line where that makes it harder for our fuel importers to get the refined products they need out of Asia."

Willis also defended the government's LNG plans, despite the attacks on Iran's South Pars gas field and Qatar's Ras Laffan.

Willis said the focus was still for New Zealand's energy to be "largely renewable", but having LNG as a back up remained the government's strategy.

Not our conflict

Willis said the fighting in the Middle East was "not our conflict", and reiterated calls for a humanitarian end.

"What we want to see is that the rules of international engagement are upheld, which involves not targeting civilians and protecting human life.

"We are not involved, we haven't been asked for authorisation, we haven't been asked for support, we haven't been asked for assistance.

"Our opinion has not been relevant to the events that are unfolding in that region of the world."