Fears for safety of missing Dunedin tramper

Connor Purvis. Photo: NZ Police

Friends are worried for the safety of a Dunedin man missing for a week after going tramping near Lake Ohau.

Connor Purvis, 20, had intended to climb Mount Huxley on or about December 30, descending down the Huxley River South branch.

However, he has not returned, sparking concern and a large search.

Mr Purvis, who works at Dunedin bike shop Bike House, is a cornet player in the Kaikorai Metropolitan Brass.

The former Otago Boys High School student was described by a friend as "a really friendly guy" who frequently goes tramping.

Bike House shared its concern on social media that Mr Purvis had not returned from his tramp and asked for anyone with information to contact police.

Police said this morning yesterday’s searches were focused in the upper South Temple Valley, Mt Huxley and the Huxley River South Branch, both on foot and via helicopter.

A continued effort again today will focus on Mt Huxley, the Huxley River South Branch and upper Ahuriri River.

Specialist search teams working today include Wānaka Canyon and Drone teams, the Dunedin Cliff rescue team, and a number of Land Search and Rescue teams.

Helicopter support was provided by Heli Ventures out of Ōamaru and Helicopter Line from Mt Cook.

Police want to hear from anyone who has climbed Mt Huxley in the past several weeks.

They can contact police via 105 and reference file 260102/2266.

"Police want to thank the Ōmārama and wider Mackenzie community, along with the Ōmārama volunteer fire brigade for their outstanding support of the search effort.

"We are also grateful for the efforts of the Ōamaru, Ōmārama, Twizel and Dunedin Land Search and Rescue groups, who are working in difficult and rugged terrain."

- Allied Media