Angry drunk pursues checkout workers fleeing his abuse

An allegedly drunk Dunedin man who acted ‘‘inappropriately’’ to female supermarket checkout workers followed them outside and then assaulted a stranger, police.

The 47-year-old man was in Woolworths Dunedin Central in Cumberland St at 6.30pm yesterday when he began to act inappropriately to female checkout staff, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The women left the store, and the man followed them out into the carpark, continuing his behaviour.

When a member of the public attempted to intervene the man then began to assault him.

Police arrested the man and while in the Central Dunedin cell blocks spat at two officers.

He was charged with assault, resisting police, disorderly behaviour like to cause violence, and he was charged twice with assaulting police.

The man would appear in Dunedin District Court today.

