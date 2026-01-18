Boks coach mocks ABs with AI Tony Brown video

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus. Photo: Getty Images

Outspoken Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has taken to social media to address rumours of Tony Brown's links to the now vacant All Black coaching role.

Erasmus posted an AI-generated video of Brown, who is currently attack coach for the world champion Springboks, stating that 'I'm not f...ing leaving'.

The video replaced Brown's face and voice over the top of a scene from The Wolf Of Wall Street, in which Leonardo DiCaprio's character Jordan Belfort makes the statement during a passionate address to his employees.

Brown's name has immediately been brought up as a potential replacement for Scott Robertson, who was sensationally fired on Thursday after two seasons in charge of the All Blacks.

It's widely believed Brown would reunite with long time coaching partner Jamie Joseph to take over, as the side prepares for a full tour of South Africa in August/September.

However, Erasmus' post seems to have poured cold water on that notion. Brown has been instrumental in the Springboks' recent dominance of world rugby, which included a record win over the All Blacks in Wellington last year.

Erasmus was frequently active on social media, gaining notoriety in 2021 for using it to pass judgement on officials during that year's British & Irish Lions series in South Africa.

More recently, he posted a video appearing to be suffering the effects of a night of celebrations after the Springboks retained the Rugby Championship after defeating Argentina.

While this appeared to rule Brown out of the running, NZ Rugby were expected to name Robertson's replacement in coming weeks. Joseph still remained the frontrunner, especially since it's rumoured the Highlanders were actively looking for a new coach.

Other names to have been linked are Joe Schmidt and Dave Rennie, although Schmidt was contracted to coach the Wallabies until the end of their July test matches.