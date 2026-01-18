Missing tramper found alive in Kahurangi National Park

Graham Garnett Photo: supplied/NZ Police

A tramper who disappeared in Kahurangi National Park last month has been found alive.

Police Search and Rescue Sergeant Jonny Evans said Graham Garnett, 66, was found about 2.30pm Sunday at Venus Hut by contractors working in the area and extracted by Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter operator GCH Aviation.

"Graham has been transported to Nelson Hospital, where he has been re-united with his family," Evans said.

Garnett had failed to return home from a hike in the national park on December 30.

"This is an amazing result," Evans said. "We are so pleased for Graham and his loved ones.

"Obviously, he has been through quite an ordeal and everyone involved in the search is delighted to hear that Graham has been found alive."

Earlier this week, police search and rescue said they would suspend their extensive search for Garnett.

Four specialist canyon teams, as well as a Defence Force NH90 helicopter, were involved in the search.