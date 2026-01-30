'Loved by all': Parents mourn daughter killed in landslide

Sharon Maccanico. Photo: Supplied/NZ Police

The parents of a young teen missing after a landslide tore through a Mount Maunganui campground say their "hearts are broken".

Sharon Maccanico, 15, was one of six victims of the deadly slip at the holiday park last week.

Pakuranga College confirmed Maccanico was among two of its students who died in the tragedy, alongside Max Furse-Kee, also 15.

Sharon's parents, Natallia and Carmine, said their daughter was born in Italy and moved to New Zealand when she was 8.

"This was where her passion for dance began. Sharon wanted to be a professional dancer, and she would often practice for hours every day," they said in a statement.

"She participated in seven solo competitions at regional and national level and won all seven. Last year she also won an international competition in Belarus.

"We gave her all the support we could and were so proud to watch her work towards achieving her dreams."

Her parents said they were extremely proud of Sharon, and she was loved by all.

"Our family is a very close family and always did everything together.

"Sharon and Natallia had a bond like no other, and were best friends. Sharon felt comfortable to talk to her about everything and had a very close relationship with both her parents."

Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Sharon has an older sister in Belarus, who no matter how far apart they were, would always remain in close contact and had such a strong bond, they said.

She also remained close to her family in Italy and would often call them.

Natallia and Carmine said their daughter "met the love of her life Max" and they quickly formed a strong relationship.

"Max became a treasured part of our family, and he looked after Sharon and made her feel so special," they said.

They thanked everybody for their support and messages.

"We also want to express our gratitude to the community, local iwi, and all the people who have been beside us through this difficult time. We are very grateful for their support."