One hurt as car crashes into Dunedin house

Photo: ODT Files

Dunedin firefighters helped free a trapped driver who crashed into the side of a house this evening.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews went to the scene at 8.23pm and helped remove a person stuck in their car following the crash at a Helensburgh Rd, Halfway Bush, property.

Firefighters from Roslyn, Willowbank and Lookout Point attended.

After the person was freed, they were checked over by Hato Hone St John staff, and the scene was handed over to police.

A police spokeswoman said there was damage to the house and one person had received minor injuries.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz