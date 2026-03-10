Man charged over fatal Port Chalmers crash pleads not guilty

Flowers laid at the scene of a fatal crash in Wickliffe Tce, Port Chalmers. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A man who allegedly caused a fatal crash in Port Chalmers has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and can now be named.

Morgan Caleb Morrell, 24, appeared before the High Court at Dunedin this morning, where counsel John Westgate said there were no available grounds to argue for the continuation of name suppression.

The order, which was made at the defendant’s first appearance, thus lapsed.

As well as the alleged manslaughter of John Taylor, Morrell also denied counts of dangerous driving causing injury to two others and one of failing to stop and ascertain injury after a crash.

On January 30, at 9pm, the defendant was allegedly driving in Wickliffe Tce, Port Chalmers, when he hit a power pole.

At the time a witness told the Otago Daily Times they had noticed the vehicle in the area and after the incident, saw someone "getting out of the car bleeding".

One person was lying unconscious in the street and another was "desperately" trying to revive him, the witness said.

Morrell made no application for bail and was remanded in custody until his next hearing in May.