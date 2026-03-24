Cromwell man, 21, reported missing

Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

A 21-year-old man has been reported missing from Cromwell.

In a post to social media, police said Antoine was last seen on Saturday March 21 at about 11.45pm on Achil St, walking towards Inniscort St.

Police believe he may also have been in the Cromwell Rugby Club area that day.

"Police and Antoine's family have concerns for his welfare and would like to see him return home," the post said.

If you have seen Antoine or have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Police through 105 online or by phone.

- Police reference number P065853181.