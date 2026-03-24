Man accused of killing Clutha vet named as her partner

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Malcolm Boyd Duff, 65, had his case called before the High Court at Dunedin this morning while he remained in hospital.
He was charged with the murder of his partner Jillian Sherie Clark after she was found dead at their Crichton home on January 23.
Counsel Sarah Saunderson-Warner entered a not-guilty plea on her client’s behalf.
Duff’s identity was subject to a suppression order since he was charged but Ms Saunderson-Warner today said she would not apply for an extension of that.
The man did not speak during that brief session and communicated using a whiteboard.
Details of his specific injuries and the treatment he had received were suppressed.
Following Dr Clark’s death, bunches of flowers were laid at the foot of a sign reading "The Country Vet" outside her home.
Her family described her as “[an] unfailingly generous, big-hearted person, who always had a smile on her face".
Duff will appear again in court in May.