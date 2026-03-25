Crash slows Dunedin motorway to a crawl

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A nose-to-tail crash gummed up the southern motorway traffic into Dunedin and slowed traffic to a crawl this morning.
Traffic into the city was being diverted through Kaikorai Valley Road following the crash south of Lookout Point.
Police were notified at 7.50am that a car and ute had collided on the Dunedin Southern Motorway, between Main South Road on-ramp and Caversham Valley Road.
One person was being checked over by ambulance staff, a police spokeswoman said.
Contractors have been requested to assist with clean-up of debris on the road.