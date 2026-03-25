Crash slows Dunedin motorway to a crawl

Traffic backed up on the motorway. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A nose-to-tail crash gummed up the southern motorway traffic into Dunedin and slowed traffic to a crawl this morning.

Traffic into the city was being diverted through Kaikorai Valley Road following the crash south of Lookout Point.

Police were notified at 7.50am that a car and ute had collided on the Dunedin Southern Motorway, between Main South Road on-ramp and Caversham Valley Road.

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

One person was being checked over by ambulance staff, a police spokeswoman said.

Contractors have been requested to assist with clean-up of debris on the road.