Wednesday, 25 March 2026

Crash slows Dunedin motorway to a crawl

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Traffic backed up on the motorway. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    Traffic backed up on the motorway. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    A nose-to-tail crash gummed up the southern motorway traffic into Dunedin and slowed traffic to a crawl this morning.

    Traffic into the city was being diverted through Kaikorai Valley Road following the crash south of Lookout Point.

    Police were notified at 7.50am that a car and ute had collided on the Dunedin Southern Motorway, between Main South Road on-ramp and Caversham Valley Road.

    Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    One person was being checked over by ambulance staff, a police spokeswoman said.

    Contractors have been requested to assist with clean-up of debris on the road.

     

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