Bloodied Dunedin man in drug-fuelled street meltdown

Police found the man in High St with bloodied feet and covered in scratches. Photo: Google Maps

A Dunedin man found screaming in the street with bloodied feet and scratches on his body told police he had consumed 24 alcoholic drinks and taken ‘‘unknown illegal drugs’’.

Officers found 34-year-old man near the bottom of High St at 6.24am yesterday, where he was throwing road cones into the road, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

He had also been frightening morning commuters by waving around an extendable barrier.

It appeared the man was under the influence of illegal drugs and alcohol and his bare feet were covered in blood.

He also had scratches covering his body, Sgt Lee said.

The man told officers he had drunk about 24 alcoholic beverages and taken ‘‘unknown illegal drugs’’ throughout the previous evening.

He then told police he was having chest pains.

Officers transported the bloodied man to Dunedin Hospital for treatment.

Later at 12.05pm, a 23-year-old man was chased out of a cafe in Lower Stuart St after he swiped their tip jar off the counter, Sgt Lee said.

A staff member attempted to chase him down, but the man managed to evade them.

No more than five minutes later, police received a second call about the man.

A member of the public had watched as he climbed up a Dowling St building’s drain pipe, smashed a window, and entered.

Police arrived and surrounded the building, and with the help of a police dog unit tracked him inside the building.

They discovered the man had cut himself while breaking in, Sgt Lee said.

He was arrested, charged with burglary, being unlawfully in a building, theft, shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine utensils and unlawfully carrying and/or possessing a restricted weapon.

His bail was opposed and he would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

