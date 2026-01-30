Fundraiser to repair showgrounds after muscle car event

The Rangiora Showgrounds. Photo: Givealittle

A Givealittle page has been set up by residents, businesses, car enthusiasts and organisers to help restore the Rangiora Showgrounds in the aftermath of Muscle Car Madness last weekend.

By Friday morning, the "let's get the grass back" Givealittle page had raised almost $5000 toward a target of $30,000.

Those promoting the page say the weather at the 36th Muscle Car Madness was out of everyone’s control - "but some of the driving was not".

"We have hosted the show at Rangiora Showgrounds for the past 36 years, and we would love this to go ahead for another 36.

"Each donation will go towards getting the grounds up to standard, and also show we appreciate the long standing relationship we have with the grounds.

"We would never find another location like this.

"The money will be spent on regrowing the grass and getting a team out there to fix it up."