Pedestrian 'seriously hurt' in Canterbury

Photo: ODT files

A pedestrian has been seriously hurt in a crash in Canterbury's Selwyn district.

Police said in a statement they were notified of the collision involving a person and car in Leeston Rd, Springston, about 3.30pm today.

"Initial indicators are that the pedestrian has received serious injuries."

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Diversions are in place at the Goulds Rd and Leeston Rd intersection and at the Bethels Rd and Leeston Rd intersection.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

- Allied Media