Politicians descend on Waitangi

The coalition leaders advancing across the Waitangi Treaty Grounds during the welcome pōwhiri. Photo: RNZ / Giles Dexter

A pōwhiri is being held this morning as the Prime Minister and other parliamentarians arrive at the lower Treaty Grounds.

The past few years at Waitangi have delivered political fireworks and MPs are bracing for, if not necessarily expecting, a reprise.

Politicians were welcomed with a pōwhiri at 11am.

A small group of about 30 protesters performed their own haka on the sidelines of official haka pōwhiri led by Wikatana Popata.

One small scuffle has occurred as security prevented some from approaching any closer.

They were shouting "kūpapa" as the pōwhiri takes place.

Protesters led by Wikitana Popata. Photo: RNZ / Craig McCulloch

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is preparing to speak at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, and said the government and Māori share the same goals.

Luxon had what he described as a "positive and constructive" meeting with the Māori leaders of the Iwi Chairs Forum yesterday.

Heading to Te Tii marae today, Luxon said he and the iwi leaders are "aligned" on issues such as localism, devolution, and lifting Māori outcomes in health, education and law and order.

He said while there may be tensions in Crown-Māori relations, he's focused on finding - and building on - common ground.

Mood at Waitangi may be 'more muted' this year

RNZ's acting political editor Craig McCulloch is on the ground at Waitangi and said there's reason to think this year may be more muted than the past two when it comes to political tension.

He said that was in part due to the Treaty Principles Bill debate being over and Te Pāti Māori struggling with its own internal issues.

But with ACT leader David Seymour in attendance, McCulloch said he was "sure there'd be some fireworks there".

"I'm sure David Seymour will come with some provocative message so there is some potential for fireworks there.

"David Seymour will be David Seymour... he's optimising to reignite that debate and said he will be campaigning on the issues that underpin it."

Majority of New Zealanders back Te Tiriti - survey

A survey by Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission, found 70% of New Zealanders think legal protection of Te Tiriti is important to the future of Aotearoa.

The survey by Horizon Research had 1079 respondents.

The Commission's Indigenous Rights Governance Partner, Dayle Takitimu says it paints a different picture than a narrative of division.

"The majority of New Zealanders value Māori culture and traditions, care about the real histories of Aotearoa, and want respectful discussions about Te Tiriti."

The survey found broad support for respectful discussion about Te Tiriti (viewed as important by 78%) and positive relationships between Māori and the Crown (83%).

"It’s our hope that this data reassures New Zealanders that they are more united than they think," Takitimu said.