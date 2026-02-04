Search for missing Christchurch mum stalls

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Detective Senior Sergeant Jo Carolan said it has been more than three months since concerned family members reported Rowena Walker, 39, missing on October 22, 2025.
The last confirmed sighting of Rowena was from a CCTV image on August 14 on Bassett St in Burwood.
"In our efforts to locate Rowena, we have searched a number of areas in the Waikato, Tasman, and Canterbury districts," Carolan said in a statement.
"At this stage, Rowena has not yet been located."
"Information no matter how small is crucial in our search, and we encourage anyone with information that could assist us to please get in touch."
Anyone with information about Rowena should contact the police online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105 or 0800 555 111 and reference file number 251022/9026.