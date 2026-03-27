Search turns to Lake Dunstan after sandal found

Antonie Richard, in the clothes he was last seen wearing. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Police are continuing their search for a missing man in Cromwell after a sandal matching what he was last seen wearing was found on the shore of Lake Dunstan.

Antoine Richard, aged 21, was last seen on Saturday, March 21, at about 11.45pm at the Victoria Arms Hotel on the corner of Achil St and Melmore Terrace.

He hasn't been seen or heard from since.

In a statement, police said Cromwell residents could expect to see water and land-based searches operating over the weekend.

Antoine was last seen wearing light coloured knee length shorts, a black t-shirt and light grey rubber sandals.

Police said search teams had located a grey rubber sandal from the shore of Lake Dunstan.

They are urging anyone who may have seen someone matching Antoine's description to get in touch.

Police are also continuing their appeal for CCTV footage throughout Cromwell, they are particularly interested in footage taken from between 11.45pm Saturday and 8am Sunday.

- Police - 105. Reference number 260324/5771