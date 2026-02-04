Streets cordoned off as gunshots heard

A cordon is in place on Ulster Street in Hamilton. Photo: Libby Kirkby-McLeod

Police have cordoned off streets in Hamilton and the entrance to a hotel has been taped off after reports of gunfire.

A motel staff member inside the cordon said they heard gunshots about 10am today.

A police spokesperson said cordons were in place along Ulster St and Abbotsford St in the suburb of Whitiora.

The spokesperson said they were responding to an incident but did not provide further details.

An RNZ reporter at the scene said police cars can be seen parked in the street and officers were going door-to-door speaking with people.

They declined to answer questions.

A resident who wanted to go home had been told by police he was not able to at this time.