Police investigating NZ links to Australian satanic child sex abuse ring

File photo: Getty Images

Police are working with Australian counterparts on an investigation into a satanic child sex abuse material ring with alleged links to New Zealand.

New South Wales police announced last week that detectives from their Sex Crimes Squad had charged a sixth man and were referring a further 145 suspects to international law enforcement agencies following an investigation into a satanic child sex abuse material ring as part of an operation called Strike Force Constantine.

Police said investigators had identified offenders from New Zealand, USA, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and South East Asia.

RNZ asked New South Wales police for information on the New Zealand-based suspects and how many there were.

A spokesperson said any questions needed to be directed to New Zealand police.

RNZ asked police what work was being done by New Zealand officers in relation to the investigation, what co-operation there had been with overseas authorities and how many suspects were based in this country.

Detective Inspector Stuart Mills said New Zealand Police were "working with the New South Wales Police on this matter and will support them as requested".

"We are not in a position to comment further at this time."

New South Wales police said last week that Strike Force Constantine was established by State Crime Command's Child Exploitation Internet Unit to investigate the online distribution of child sexual abuse involving ritualistic or satanic themes.

"During the investigation, detectives uncovered a Sydney-based paedophile network actively involved in possessing, distributing, and facilitating this material through a website administered internationally."