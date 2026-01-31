Mount Maunganui landslide: Rotorua grandmother's remains identified

Rotorua woman Susan Knowles has been formally identified as a victim of the Mt Maunganui landslide. Photo: Supplied

The remains of Rotorua property manager Susan Knowles have been formally identified by the coroner.

Susan Doreen Knowles, from Ngongotahā, was one of two Rotorua women who were victims of the deadly Mount Maunganui landslide.

Knowles, who was 71, was with her long-time friend Jackie Wheeler on their annual summer camping trip, according to another friend.

The significant landslide took in its wake tents, caravans and structures when it swept through the Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park, and the Mount Hot Pools, on Thursday, January 22, at 9.29am.

Six people were unaccounted for after the landslide, and a rescue operation commenced.

However, that soon became a recovery operation, which remains ongoing, as Disaster Victim Identification and Search and Rescue teams work to recover the remains of those lost.

Identification hearings have been underway since Wednesday evening, with the first victim formally identified as Max Furse-Kee, on what would have been his 16th birthday.

Today, in the Tauranga District Court, Detective Sergeant Brent Griffiths presented evidence to Coroner Janet Anderson about the forensic analysis that could establish Knowles’ identity as a victim of the landslide.

This included forensic odontology, which is focused on ante-mortem dental records compared to the post-mortem examination of the teeth and jaw, and DNA profiling evidence obtained from family members.

These were the primary forms of identification.

The secondary forms of identification included physical characteristics – including her age, height, build – and her jewellery.

Coroner Anderson said, having considered the evidence, she was satisfied it was sufficient and reliable in establishing Knowles’ identity.

She acknowledged Knowles’ family and their “tremendous loss”.

“I know that your hearts will be breaking,” Coroner Anderson said.

She concluded her determination by extending her sincere condolences to Knowles’ family and friends.

Family pay tribute, thank emergency services, responders

“Sue was a mother, sister, aunty, grandmother and loving wife. Her grandkids called her Granna, she was a friend to many and loved by all,” the family said in a statement released via police today.

“In many ways, she was larger than life and will be dearly missed.

“Sue had a positive impact on so many people’s lives, through her work and her hobbies outside of work.

“We like to refer to her as an active relaxer, somebody who was always on the go and looking for her next adventure.

“Our family would like to acknowledge and send our appreciation to everybody who has reached out and sent lovely tributes for Sue.

“What the teams working on the ground are faced with, is by no means anybody’s day to day work, and we will forever be appreciative of everything they have done in these unprecedented circumstances.

“The digger operators, police staff and Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Urban Search and Rescue team have worked tirelessly in extremely challenging conditions.

“These men and women have turned up day in, day out and worked extremely hard to bring Sue back to us.

“We have formed so many great relationships with the teams over the last week and their efforts will have a lasting impact on our lives.

“We want to express our appreciation for local iwi, everybody that has worked on site and the community for all their assistance, love and support that we have been shown.”

In a Facebook post by Eves Rotorua last weekend, colleagues expressed devastation by the news of Knowles’ death in the landslide.

The post said Knowles was a valued member of the property management team and “an integral part of our wider community”.

“She was known for her kindness and care for those around her, and her loss will be felt by many.”

A profile on the Eves website said she enjoyed horse riding and mountain biking, along with spending time with her close-knit family.

In April 2023, Knowles was hailed as a hero when she saved the life of her 5-year-old granddaughter, who was being attacked by a dog.

Recovery teams making ‘good progress’

Meanwhile, police say recovery teams working at Mount Maunganui have made good progress in recent days, but there is still a lot of work to do.

“Due to the nature of the work being undertaken, we do not have a timeline on when work will be complete,” Superintendent Tim Anderson said on Friday afternoon.

“We are here for those grieving and for the families that have lost loved ones in this tragedy.

“The teams on scene are doing a great job at looking after each other, and we all want to reunite families with their loved ones.”

- Hannah Bartlett is a Tauranga-based Open Justice reporter