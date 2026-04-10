Online blackmail warning after teen's death

WARNING: This story is about suicide and may be distressing

A teen who had dreams of becoming a policeman took his own life just hours after he was sexually extorted online.

Now the 18-year-old’s death has triggered renewed warnings for young people and their parents to be wary of the harm that can be caused online.

“I reiterate that his death illustrates one of the severest potential consequences of what is extremely harmful, premeditated, and technically organised digital behaviour perpetrated by individuals for financial gain,” Coroner Heather McKenzie said in a decision released today.

In her findings, the coroner said the teen lived at home with his family and was a healthy young man with no medical issues or mental health concerns.

However, in 2023 he had surgery, which resulted in him spending a lot more time inside.

During that time, he met a person on Facebook who called herself Laura Wilson, from Timaru, and wanted to exchange intimate images.

He had no way of knowing he was talking to a scammer in West Africa who then threatened to share the teen’s videos with all his contacts if he didn’t pay $5000.

The extortion left the teen feeling so panicked that he took his own life just hours later.

Police have not been able to locate the person responsible for the Facebook account but believe they have also been in contact with other young people.

Sextortion

According to the inquest findings, the teen connected with Wilson one day in 2023. About a week later they started chatting and the conversation progressed quickly to the point Wilson suggested a video call and the exchange of intimate images.

They conversed for several hours but the teen showed some reluctance in sharing images, saying he wasn’t into that sort of thing and would have to know her first.

But, Wilson persisted.

Later that evening the pair eventually exchanged intimate images.

Then, according to the coroner, the nature of their chat dramatically changed.

Wilson started threatening the teen, saying the images would be shared with his contacts, telling him he had committed a crime, and listing the supposed consequences.

Wilson appeared to put a video of their communications on YouTube and told him she’d done so, but it was not yet live on the platform.

She then told the teen he needed to pay $5000, which would be given to an organisation that helps starving children.

He told Wilson he had no money, then panicked and told his mother what had happened.

The coroner said the teen was “extremely distressed” to the point he threw up in his bedroom. He told his mother he had found out Wilson was a minor and was worried he would get a criminal record.

His mother said things were not that bad and to ignore them, but the teen said he was ashamed and couldn’t face school and his friends in the coming week.

He told her he needed time to himself.

According to the inquest findings, she left him for about 10 to 20 minutes and tried to find Wilson’s Facebook account online.

When she returned, he was gone so she asked his sibling to help look for him.

His sibling found him injured and emergency services were called. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

‘A short, sharp attempt at getting blackmail material’

The coroner said police have completed their investigation into the teen’s death.

They identified an individual during the investigation and concluded the person was criminally liable for blackmailing the teen.

In their view, the blackmail was “the predominant contributing factor in his suicide”.

However, police didn’t have enough admissible evidence to extradite and charge the individual.

The coroner said an analysis of the person’s account revealed a pattern of harm involving multiple social media accounts, and activity traced to West Africa.

Police said the offending account’s visible interactions suggested contact with multiple young people.

Police characterised the interaction with the teen as a ”short, sharp attempt at getting blackmail material," as opposed to a romance scam, and believe it fits with the “MO for other overseas sextortion cases”.

10 cases a week, victims as young as 9

Detective Inspector Stuart Mills, police manager of intercept and technology operations, told NZME there were still no further lines of inquiry.

“Despite extensive efforts, including co-operation with international partners and technical attribution, jurisdictional and data retention limitations prevented further progress.”

He urged victims of sextortion or any kind of online blackmail to report the matter to police as soon as possible.

Mills said police had seen instances of children as young as 9 targeted by sextortion, “although this type of offending doesn’t discriminate; we have also seen victims as old as 76″.

Coroner McKenzie referenced 2024 Police Association data which showed police were dealing with an average of 10 cases of sextortion a week, 88% of the victims were male, and most victims (43%) were aged 16 to 20.

In considering whether recommendations were appropriate, she referenced a police media release outlining how to spot offending, advice for victims, parents and caregivers.

The coroner also acknowledged the steps the teen’s mother took to look after and reassure him, as well as the trauma she and his sibling suffered.

“I extend my deepest condolences to his family for their loss in these very challenging circumstances.”

Advice for teens and their families

HOW TO SPOT OFFENDING EARLY

Meeting on one app, then being encouraged to continue a conversation on a different platform could be an indicator.

Inconsistencies with a profile or language and possible signs that English is a second language.

Introduction of sexualised conversations.

The other person may say that their webcam or microphone isn’t working for video calls/chats to avoid giving their true identity.

FOR VICTIMS

Avoid sending any more images or videos - even if you are being threatened. If you comply with their demands there is nothing preventing them from targeting you again.

Save all the online chat and immediately take screenshots. This is important for making a report to the police, who need all the evidence you can gather.

Block the profile.

Report the content to the platform (e.g. Facebook, Snapchat, PornHub) it is on and request the content is removed.

Make a report to police (via 105) or Netsafe.

FOR PARENTS AND CAREGIVERS

Supervision is essential. This means knowing what your children are doing online, who they are interacting with and what platforms, apps or games they are using.

Have open conversations, often. Talk to your child about their online activities.

Check privacy settings. This could include turning off location settings, setting profiles to private, or turning off chat functions.

Be approachable if your child needs help. Coming forward isn’t always easy, and children may feel reluctant to talk about online issues if they believe they will be punished or have their devices taken away.

If your child is a victim of online child sexual exploitation, they need support.

Report suspicious behaviour. Seek help and support, and report inappropriate or suspicious behaviour online.

WHERE TO REPORT OFFENDING

POLICE: Call 105 (non-Emergency) or 111 (Emergency)

NETSAFE: Text ‘Netsafe’ to 4282. Email: help@netsafe.org.nz, Call toll free on 0508 NETSAFE (0508 638 723). Online report form at netsafe.org.nz/report. The helpline is open from 8am – 8pm Monday to Friday and 9am – 5pm on weekends.

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 7am to midnight)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• What's Up: 0800 942 8787 (11am to11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 0800 000 053

• Samaritans crisis helpline: 0800 72 66 66 (available 24/7)

• Aoake te Rā- bereaved by suicide service : 0800 000 053

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- Al Williams, Open Justice reporter