Community pays tribute to 'true Southern girl'

Jillian Clark. Photo: supplied

A Milton veterinarian who died in a suspected homicide has been remembered as "the perfect example of a beautiful human" by her friends and family.

Dr Jillian Clark was found dead at her home in Crichton last week.

A man was also found in a critical condition at the property and flown to Dunedin Hospital.

Her funeral was at a packed Milton Country Club this morning at 11am.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident that took place at the Adams Flat Rd home shared by Dr Clark and her partner Malcolm Duff.

The Otago Daily Times understands Dr Clark was allegedly stabbed multiple times in the back during the incident.

The funeral was led by Clutha District Mayor Jock Martin, of Lawrence, who was a friend of Dr Clark.

He said she put relationships first and always kept the welfare of her sheep and team at the front of her mind.

"Jillian was the perfect example of a beautiful human - affectionate, kind, understanding and incredibly caring.

She dedicated her life to being a veterinarian and was a "true Southern girl".

"She was Southern bred, strong, resilient, humble.

"She had an inner strength filled with courage and a kindness of a humanity that was rare.

Mr Martin said her legacy lived on in the countless animals she cared for and the people she influenced.

One of her colleagues said after 30 years of working together they were friends, not colleagues.

They celebrated birthdays and weddings together and were there for each others loss and breakups.

He said Dr Clark was undaunted by new clinical challenges and was both a professional and a farmer that wanted to make a difference.

"Her primary goal was to help farmers improve their production."

Dr Clark was community minded and was always willing to take student vets under her wing.

"She was a considerate, private person who always called a spade a spade, one who walked the talk, both a professional and a farmer.

"She was a cherished colleague and a very dear friend."

Dr Clark loved being a farmer and vet and the natural world around her.

Dr Clark’s nephew Tim said she was an aunty who always thought about the children.

She always had interesting animals for them to see when they visited from the North Island.

They missed and remembered her kind heart, love for animals, thoughtful answers and best desserts.

A sign that read The Country Vet and was posted outside her Adams Flat Rd residence was placed at the front of the service.

Her body was not present at the funeral.

She had delivered the eulogy at her father Jasper’s funeral on January 16 a week before she was killed on January 23.

Dr Clark and her father would be buried at their family farm in April.

Several members of the extended Clark family live in and around the rural area, about 8km west of Milton.

Police had completed a scene examination and were appealing to the rural community for information on the suspected homicide of Dr Clark yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh said the scene examination was completed yesterday.

He confirmed the man also found at the address remained in hospital and his status was unchanged.

Police were focusing on understanding the circumstances leading up to the incident, Det Snr Sgt Leigh said.

"It’s a rural community, so most people in the rural community know each other.

"We would certainly like information from the public, particularly the people that were in that rural community, if they had information that they think would be relevant to make contact with us," he said.

