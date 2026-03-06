PHOTO: NICK BROOK

This week’s Clutha Leader — Silver Fern Farms Local Legend is accountant-bowler Colleen Fenton.

Mrs Fenton has been instrumental in South Otago Indoor Bowls for 32 years as a treasurer and a passionate advocate for the sport.

‘‘I’ve really got a lot out of bowls over the years,’’ she said, ‘‘I love the sport and competition but also all the travel and people I’ve met around the country.

‘‘So when these positions came up I thought ‘I’ve got the skills to do that,’ and I’ve been very pleased to be able to give something back.’’

As well as being treasurer of the South Otago Association, former Treasurer of the Owaka Sub-Association and member of Waitapeka club, Mrs Fenton was key to re-establishing South Otago Indoor Bowls in TPŌMA, and was recognised in 2018 with New Zealand Indoor Bowls Federation’s prestigious Volunteer of the Year award.

Keep sending your nomination’s names, contact phone number and reason they are our Local Legends to: nick.brook@cluthaleader.co.nz