Parents reminded children under 12 need supervision

Officials are appealing for parents to monitor their children at Clutha’s libraries, following ‘‘road safety concerns’’.

A spokesperson said it was a timely reminder that all children aged 12 and under should be accompanied by an adult or caregiver when using the district’s facilities.

‘‘We are aware of some recent incidents outside our libraries, highlighting some unsafe behaviour involving children on bikes.

‘‘We are asking parents and caregivers to remind children of the importance of road safety around our facilities, and that the library’s expectation is that children aged 12 and under are not left unattended. Children should be actively supervised by a caregiver when in our libraries, meaning they must be able to see the child and provide immediate assistance.’’

Although library staff were there to help all visitors with library-related matters, it was not their responsibility to supervise youngsters.

‘‘We welcome and encourage all children to use the library, its resources, and to participate in programmes. Our staff are here to assist children in their use of the library and to support their reading and information needs. However, they do not have childcare training and cannot supervise children.’’