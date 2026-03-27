Colour run puts focus on rare disorders

Sophie Young (left) carried her son George through yesterday’s colour-run awareness raiser in Lawrence. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Lawrence turned out in force yesterday for a colour run at Goldfields Kindergarten to raise awareness of rare disorders and epilepsy.

About 120 people wearing white, including kindergarten children and Lawrence Area School students, ran a circuit around the kindy playground while firefighters sprayed water and volunteers dusted them with coloured powder.

It was the second year of the initiative, organised by teacher Sophie Young, mother to Freddie, 4, and George, 2.

George was diagnosed with the rare brain disorder periventricular heterotopia at 6 weeks old and last November had a life-threatening seizure, which required rescue helicopters to land at the family farm.

He was also diagnosed with epilepsy and now manages with medication and support from Epilepsy New Zealand’s local co-ordinator.

Mrs Young said support from Rare Disorders New Zealand and the community had been vital.

‘‘It gives everyone context to what others around them might be going through,’’ she said.

‘‘We kept quiet about what was happening with George for about six or seven months while we came to terms with it ... And then it just seemed right to try and share it with everybody, so that everyone understood.’’

Yesterday’s event, which also marked Purple Day for epilepsy awareness, included a gold-coin entry and donations to go to the two support groups.

‘‘If we didn’t have those two organisations we wouldn’t have known ... about support and education we would have never got,’’ Mrs Young said.

‘‘But mainly it’s about understanding children like George will sometimes behave in ways you’re not used to so everybody will have an idea how to manage that.

‘‘Three of the firefighters who came along for the colour run were actually there when George had his seizure and helped save his life. So that was extra special.’’

After their run, colour-drenched families enjoyed a barbecue and ice blocks provided by the Youngs and the kindergarten community.

nick.brook@odt.co.nz