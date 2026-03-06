Thefts prompt warning

Southern District Police are urging people in rural areas of Clutha to be alert, following several reports of burglaries in South Otago and Eastern Southland.

Spokesman Sergeant Tim Coudret said offenders had targeted fuel and equipment on farming properties in the Clutha and Gore districts, and urged people to help police by reporting suspicious behaviour.

‘‘If you see something, say something. Look around you and let us know if you notice something or someone, out of the ordinary.

‘‘Update your inventory of farm equipment, including model and serial numbers. Lock up, even if you’re still on the property, and call 111 if you see something happening.’’

Sergeant Coudret said there were simple preventive actions people could take to secure their home and buildings.

‘‘Keep an eye out, reduce risk by securing visible property, keep in touch with neighbours and report anything that you find suspicious.’’

Suspicious or illegal activity should be reported by calling 111 when occurring, or via 105 if it has happened.