Zero rates increase overall for ORC

Hilary Calvert

The Otago Regional Council has announced an overall zero rates increase in its draft Annual Plan, leading to reductions for ratepayers in some cases.

A council release last week announced the plan would deliver a ‘‘significant’’ drop on the 8.7% increase for 2026-27, forecast during the Long Term Plan process.

For example, a Clutha property worth the district’s median CV of $370,000 should enjoy a rates decrease of -0.82%, or $2.43 off its annual bill of $296.01.

A median Dunedin property will have a decrease of -2.16%, but a Queenstown median property will have an increase of +3.64%.

A directive from the government to pause planning work meant the council will spend less than budgeted in 2025-26 and will end up with a surplus which the council says will be used to deliver work in 2026-27.

‘‘Councillors sought to keep rates as low as possible while delivering important work to protect the environment and provide public transport services for Otago,’’ council chairwoman Hilary Calvert said.

‘‘In the meantime, it’s important that we continue to work hard for Otago, including ... monitoring Otago’s air, land, waterways and natural hazards, compliance monitoring and enforcement, river management, flood and drainage schemes, harbourmaster functions and emergency management response.’’

While the government had proposed significant reform in the local government sector, if those changes went ahead, they would take time to happen, she said.

More information and a copy of the draft Annual Plan can be found online at orc.govt.nz/ap2026.