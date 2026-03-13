Swans and Bandits to continue rivalry

Daniel Cragg cops an lbw off Ryan Clark. PHOTOS: NICK BROOK

The two finalists have been found in the South Otago Cricket 40-over competition after two hard-fought semifinals last Saturday.

The Waihola Swans will host the Owaka Bandits in what will be the fourth time in a row these two teams have contested the 40-over final, coupled with the T20 final these two sides contested earlier in the season.

The Swans earned their spot in the final with a four-wicket win over the Valley Stingers in Milton. Valley opted to bat first and could only muster 61 all out in the 22nd over. Opening batters Daniel Cragg and Sam Leslie led the way at the top of the innings with 13 and 10 respectively. The Swans’ bowling attack worked together as a unit and took regular wickets to keep Valley on the back foot. Four Waihola bowlers took two wickets each, Lachie Macdonald returning two for 1 off just the one over.

In response, Waihola showed some frailty with the willow as Pavv Singh and Nadeesh Ishan showed their worth with ball in hand for Valley. Waihola chased the total down in the 16th over but lost six wickets in the process. Opening batter Rowan Craw was the glue in the innings with an unbeaten 23. Jared Cunningham joined Craw at the end with a very important unbeaten 10 to get the Swans across the line. Pavv Singh finished with four wickets for 17 runs off seven overs. Nadeesh Ishan took two scalps for 27 off six overs.

Clark watches Nadeesh Ishan cop an lbw off Jared Cunningham.

The Owaka Bandits locked away their spot in the big dance with a seven-wicket win over the Kaitangata Kings in Owaka. The Kings were asked to bat first and recorded 134 all out in the 39th over of the innings. Opening batter William Casey showed true ticker with bat in hand. Casey, suffering a foot injury, swatted 50 runs as he hobbled between the wickets racking up the runs for his team. Casey was the glue as regular Kings wickets fell around him. Kai went into the drinks break at 71 for four. Owaka’s bowlers went to work after drinks and continued to take regular wickets. Some late innings hitting by Connor Smith (24) took Kai to a defendable total if they could get their bowling on point.

In reply, Owaka lost opener Gordon Edwards early in the shift before the top order began to forge meaningful partnerships. Jeremy Gray was the star of the innings as he shared in some match winning partnerships. Gray carried his bat through the innings to finish unbeaten on 76. Francis Parker was also unbeaten at the end of the innings on 20 runs. Kobe Thomson and Archie Smith took a wicket each for the Kings, who will have to settle for third place this season.

This sets up yet another chapter in the rivalry between Waihola and Owaka.

Owaka have the current finals form over Waihola having all four of the past finals against them, but as per usual, the Swans should go in as favourites.

Waihola Swans 64/6 (Rowan Craw 23*, Jared Cunningham 10*; Pavv Singh 4-17) beat Valley Stingers 61 (Daniel Cragg 13, Chris Moffitt 11; Dylan Bungard 2-8)

Owaka Bandits 136/3 (Jeremy Gray 76*, Francis Parker 20*; Archie Smith 1-23) beat Kaitangata Kings 134 (William Casey 50, Connor Smith 24; Matt Morahan 3-22).

- Francis Parker