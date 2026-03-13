Cultivation, creativity celebrated at show

Stewards Helen Cuthbert and Naomi MacLean (seated) settle in to score one of the most popular flower show categories — among judges. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Botany, growing, arts and crafts met for the 90th Clinton Flower Show, on Friday, February 27.

Public viewing at the community hall began after members past and present held nonagenarian celebrations then set about inspection of the hundreds of entries, from flowers and photography to cakes and sauces.

Highlights included Lana Reid’s recognition for decades of service to the committee, and Rhonda Wilson’s 3-year-old, great-grandson Aiden winning his section’s flower bowl arrangement and representing six generations of the Wilson-Roger families’ participation in the show.