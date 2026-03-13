PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Four-year-old Alfie was please to support his dad and this week’s Clutha Leader — Silver Fern Farms Local Legend, Shane Bichan, of Milton.

Mr Bichan’s epic, 40-day walk of the length of New Zealand to raise awareness for suicide prevention, and support for affected loved ones, attracted Local Legend nominations along with invitations for speaking engagements by local groups and societies.

‘‘Remembering anything you have to be grateful for, making that a routine, is a good way to take care of yourself,’’ he said.

‘‘It’s [Local Legend nomination] a pretty big deal because I know there are plenty of other people doing their best around the community, just trying to make it an even better place.’’

Mr Bichan was keen to try his fresh lamb leg roast with cherry chips in his smoker.

