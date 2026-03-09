One critical after truck crash south of Milton

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A crash between a truck and a car has blocked State Highway 1 south of Milton this morning, resulting in critical injuries.
In a statement, police said they were called to the crash near the intersection of SH1 and Adams Flat Rd just before 9am.
"Initial indicators are that there are injuries," the statement read.
A witness said a white SUV had sustained extensive damage in the crash.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance and one helicopter.
One patient, in a critical condition, was transported to Dunedin Hospital, the spokesperson said.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible and expect delays.
A detour is available for both north and southbound traffic.