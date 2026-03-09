Monday, 9 March 2026

Updated 10.35 am

One critical after truck crash south of Milton

    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    Emergency services at the scene of the crash just south of Milton this morning. Photo: Richard...
    Emergency services at the scene of the crash just south of Milton this morning. Photo: Richard Davison
    A crash between a truck and a car has blocked State Highway 1 south of Milton this morning, resulting in critical injuries. 

    In a statement, police said they were called to the crash near the intersection of SH1 and Adams Flat Rd just before 9am. 

    "Initial indicators are that there are injuries," the statement read. 

    A witness said a white SUV had sustained extensive damage in the crash.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance and one helicopter.

    One patient, in a critical condition, was transported to Dunedin Hospital, the spokesperson said. 

    Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible and expect delays.

    A detour is available for both north and southbound traffic. 

     