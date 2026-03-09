One critical after truck crash south of Milton

Emergency services at the scene of the crash just south of Milton this morning. Photo: Richard Davison

A crash between a truck and a car has blocked State Highway 1 south of Milton this morning, resulting in critical injuries.

In a statement, police said they were called to the crash near the intersection of SH1 and Adams Flat Rd just before 9am.

"Initial indicators are that there are injuries," the statement read.

A witness said a white SUV had sustained extensive damage in the crash.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance and one helicopter.

One patient, in a critical condition, was transported to Dunedin Hospital, the spokesperson said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible and expect delays.

A detour is available for both north and southbound traffic.