New reporter feeling right at home in Gore

Southlander Gemma Sinclair joined The Ensign as a reporter in March. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

The Ensign would like to welcome new reporter Gemma Sinclair.

Ms Sinclair, 24, grew up in Nightcaps and went to high school at Central Southland College in Winton. She finished there in 2019, with a stint at the Southland District Youth Council and NCEA Scholarship English under her belt.

She studied international relations, science communication and French at Victoria University of Wellington but decided to pursue journalism with Massey University from 2021.

‘‘I’ve definitely dipped my toes in a few different things ... but the thing that feels heads and shoulders above the rest is my passion for writing.’’

In 2022, at the age of 21, she ran for a Southland District Council seat.

‘‘That experience taught me how important it is to listen to, not only hear, the voices of the community, she said.

She completed an internship with Crux News in 2023, chasing stories across Central Otago.

Her first few weeks with The Ensign had been eye-opening, she said.

‘‘I’ve been welcomed with open arms into a staunch community that has its finger on the pulse ... I feel right at home.’’

She can be contacted on (03) 208 9280 or 027 294 4995 or by email at gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz