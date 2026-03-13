Fitness put to the test

Athletes travelled from Dunedin, Invercargill, Gore and Balclutha to join Tapanui teams in four face-off workout blocks, running from 8.30am to 3pm, including recovery breaks.

Reps ranged from box jumps, pull-ups and a distance run to kettlebell swings, lunges and bench press.

Medals went to top performers along with a $600 prize for the advanced winners, and $300 for the winning beginners.

‘‘We’re just super passionate about fitness and exercise,’’ key organiser Shred Shed owner and Tapanui mother of three Jess Young said.

‘‘And we’re so pleased how harnessing that brings all these communities together.’’

Mrs Young left an office job to found Shred Shed three years ago, and the Summer Comp expanded from 13 teams in its previous competition two years ago.