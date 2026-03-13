Athletes saved, flown to hospital

Successfully arriving adventure athletes, with pack rafts similar to those used by the capsized crews. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Two helicopters were called to Papatowai to rescue adventure race athletes after their packrafts capsized in rough seas Last Tuesday.

The incident occurred during a coastal paddle stage of The MAGNIficent Adventure Race, from Waipati-Cathedral Caves beach to Papatowai’s Tahakopa bay.

Strong afternoon winds created significant swells which capsized several two-person packrafts, loaded with outdoor gear.

Three race staff were also swept from coastal rocks.

Most came ashore safely, but about 3.15pm emergency services responded to reports of competitors unaccounted for, presumed to still be in the surf.

‘‘We were initially called to an incident with four persons in the water,’’ Sgt Robin Hutton of Balclutha police said.

‘‘Two recovered themselves to shore safely and a further two were picked up by the rescue helicopter and brought to shore ... [now] en route to Dunedin Hospital [by] rescue helicopters, more of a precautionary measure ... they may have taken on water, but they are safe.

One of two rescue helicopters, each ferrying a waterlogged adventure racer to Dunedin hospital, departing from Papatowai’s Cross St, Picnic Point carpark last week. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

‘‘At this point in time, everyone’s accounted for in relation to the event.’’

The four athletes, part of an all-female team, had been in the water for 20-45 minutes after being capsized in breakers and separated from their rafts while attempting to come ashore in Tahakopa Bay.

One athlete was reported to be in a moderate condition, the other in a serious condition, due to traumatic stress and possible water ingestion.

They spent the night in hospital before rejoining their team-mates in Gore about 9am the next day.

Race founder and co-director Andy Magness said all athletes were strong swimmers, wearing wetsuits and lifejackets.

They were required to be tethered to their packrafts but the leashes appeared to have failed.

‘‘They came out to have this big adventure and may have had a little bit more adventure than they anticipated at the start line,’’ Mr Magenn said.

‘‘They are unlikely to place but they’re happy to be back, planning to carry on and determine what the rest of their event is going to look like.’’

The paddling section was cancelled for remaining competitors, due to high winds.

This year was the second iteration of The MAGNIficent, a six-day expedition-adventure race covering 500km on foot, bike and watercraft.

This year’s edition started and finished in Gore, challenging 30 teams of four to navigate and traverse Otago-Southland’s terrain, often by compass.