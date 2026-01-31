Witness describes 'desperate' scenes following fatal crash

Flowers left at the base of a power pole that was replaced after being struck in the crash. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A witness to last night's fatal crash in Port Chalmers says residents had noticed the vehicle being driven recklessly in the area before it smashed into a power pole.

In a statement this morning, a police spokesman said emergency services were notified of the crash at about 9.10pm on Wickliffe Terrace.

One person died in the crash while two others were injured, one seriously.

Do you know more? Email reporters@odt.co.nz

Wickliffe Tr resident Simon Leaning said he and his partner ran outside to see what had happened after they heard the crash from their living room and the power went out.

The car had hit the curb outside his house and then crashed into a power pole a few meters ahead, he said.

His neighbours had all congregated on the street and some were trying to help.

The driver was seen getting out of the car bleeding, before running away.

One of the passengers was lying unconscious in the street and another passenger was "desperately" trying to revive him by giving him CPR, Mr Leaning said.

"He was just yelling at him going, wake up, I love you, wake up."

Then the emergency services arrived and began treating the unconscious passenger.

Prior to the crash, Wickliffe Tr residents had noticed the vehicle being driven around the area recklessly, Mr Leaning said.

"In addition to the deceased, one person was seriously injured and one person sustained minor injuries," the police spokesman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it responded with two appliances from Willowbank and Port Chalmers to the incident.

When crew arrived they found a car crashed into a pole with power lines hanging low.

They assisted with some first aid until Hato Hone St John and police arrived.

Aurora Energy said the power went off in the area at about 9.30pm yesterday evening and was not restored until 2.07am this morning.

Shattered glass and debris, as well as a new power pole could be seen on Wickliffe Tce this morning.

Flowers had also been laid at the foot of the pole.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.