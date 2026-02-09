Young men behaved 'like untrained seals' when car pulled over

File photo

A pack of allegedly intoxicated young men behaved like a pack of "untrained seals" after police stopped them for throwing cans out of a moving car, police say.

The vehicle was observed swerving over Ravensbourne Rd, Ravensbourne, at 10pm on Saturday while the passengers opened and closed the doors while moving and lobbed cans of alcohol out of the windows, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

Police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the occupants.

The 22-year-old driver underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 440mcg — the legal limit is 250mcg.

His licence was suspended for 28 days, and he was charged and summoned to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

While the testing was underway, the passengers proceeded to perform "like untrained seals" for attending officers.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said the men were "belligerent, obnoxious, and obstructive throughout".

When one of the passengers learnt another unit was on their way to assist police with the unruly men, he fled on foot.

He was caught, and arrested for breaching his bail conditions not to consume alcohol.

