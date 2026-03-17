Teen busted for drunken Paddy's Day moped jaunt

The teenager was stopped by police in Great King St North. Photo: Google Maps

A Dunedin teenager has landed himself a date in court after allegedly taking a passenger for a drunken ride on a moped.

The 18-year-old was observed ‘‘driving poorly on a moped with a passenger on the back’’, about 5.30am this morning, Acting Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said.

He was stopped by police in Great King St North and underwent breath testing procedures.

He recorded a breach alcohol level of 400mcg.

The legal limit for adults is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath, but for those under 20 it is zero.

The 18-year-old was summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date, Acting Snr Sgt Notman said.

About 6.30pm yesterday, police responded to reports of ‘‘a shirtless male stopping traffic and attempting to punch vehicles’’, near Bay View and Prince Albert Rds.

The man did not make contact with any vehicles and no damage was reported.

Police arrived and arrested the shirtless man for disorderly behaviour and removed him from the area, Acting Snr Sgt Notman said.

Police also yesterday arrested a third remaining youth wanted in relation to the alleged theft of cars and fleeing from police.

The 15-year-old boy allegedly fled police at high speed in a stolen vehicle early Sunday morning, after another allegedly stolen vehicle he was in convoy with was spotted by an off-duty police officer crashing in Andersons Bay Rd.

The boy was expected to appear in the Dunedin Youth Court today, Acting Snr Sgt Notman said.

He faces charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, failing to stop when followed by blue and red flashing lights, driving in a dangerous manner and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz